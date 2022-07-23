  • A man wearing a protective mask walks in Tokyo on Thursday. The capital reported more than 30,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the third straight day on Saturday. | REUTERS
  • STAFF REPORT, KYODO

Tokyo confirmed a 32,698 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, posting a daily figure above 30,000 for the third day in a row.

The daily count in the capital grew by 13,779 from a week before.

