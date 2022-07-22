  • A sign is posted outside an au shop in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on July 5 notifying users of disruptions of its mobile phone and data communications services. | KYODO
    A sign is posted outside an au shop in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on July 5 notifying users of disruptions of its mobile phone and data communications services.

KDDI is set to compensate millions of users over the recent large-scale disruption of its mobile phone and data communications services, it was learned Friday.

KDDI, which operates au mobile phone services, is set to submit a report on the cause of the outage, regarded as a serious incident under Japan’s telecommunications business law, and measures to prevent any recurrence to the communications ministry next week.

