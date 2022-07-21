  • The Capitol building in Washington | ANNA ROSE LAYDEN/THE NEW YORK TIMES
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate on Wednesday adopted a resolution honoring former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was recently fatally shot during election campaigning, hailing him for laying a “lasting foundation” for the two countries’ partnership.

The resolution was introduced by senators including William Hagerty, a former U.S. ambassador to Japan, and won unanimous consent.

