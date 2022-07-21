Nearly 50% of people in Japan support the restart of idled nuclear reactors in the country, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.
The survey, conducted for four days through Monday, found that 48.4% of respondents were in favor of resuming operations of nuclear reactors whose safety has been confirmed.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.