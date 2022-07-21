  • Chugoku Electric Power's idled Shimane nuclear power plant in Matsue, Shimane Prefecture. Nearly 50% of people in Japan support the restart of idled nuclear reactors in the country, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday. | KYODO
Nearly 50% of people in Japan support the restart of idled nuclear reactors in the country, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

The survey, conducted for four days through Monday, found that 48.4% of respondents were in favor of resuming operations of nuclear reactors whose safety has been confirmed.

