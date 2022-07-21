  • A liquefied natural gas tanker is tugged towards a thermal power plant in Chiba Prefecture. | REUTERS
Major Japanese trading houses are uncertain whether they will be able to retain their interests in the Sakhalin-2 oil and natural gas development project following Moscow’s decision late last month to effectively seize the project in the Russian Far East.

The government hopes to help traders Mitsui & Co. and Mitsubishi keep their stakes in the project, but the Russian government has yet to present conditions that would allow the Japanese firms to stay involved in the project.

