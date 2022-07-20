  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during the United Nations General Assembly via live stream in New York in 2021. | BLOOMBERG
    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during the United Nations General Assembly via live stream in New York in 2021. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s political allies and marketing advisers are struggling to convince him to run a more conventional re-election campaign, as he seeks to emulate his success with social media in the 2018 vote.

Calls for more attention to TV advertising as well as guidance on topics that should be addressed or avoided in public are usually ignored by the president and even mocked by his inner circle, according to a political ally and people working on his campaign.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,