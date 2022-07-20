  • Kyodo, Jiji

A member of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee’s executive board allegedly received some ¥40 million in consulting fees from a sponsor of the international sports event after signing a consulting contract with it, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

The suspected payment to Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, by major business suit retailer Aoki Holdings could constitute bribery as members of the committee are defined as quasi-civil servants under Japanese law and are banned from receiving money and goods in relation to their duties.

