Naha – The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's defeat in the Okinawa prefectural constituency in the recent House of Councilors election has dealt a blow to the LDP ahead of the prefecture's gubernatorial race in September.

This year the LDP has won four consecutive mayoral elections in the southernmost prefecture, including wins in Nago and Nanjo in January.

