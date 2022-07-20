  • A meeting of the Family Law Subcommittee of the Legislative Council held at the Justice Ministry on Tuesday. A new draft proposal by the subcommittee includes the option for Japan to either introduce a joint custody system or maintain the existing system, which gives custody to one parent. | KYODO
A government team presented a working draft Tuesday of an interim proposal that would allow divorced parents to share custody of their children.

The draft, written by the Family Law Subcommittee of the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, includes the option for Japan to either introduce a joint custody system or maintain the existing system, which gives custody to one parent.

