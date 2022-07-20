The Tokyo District Court on Wednesday found a former senior education ministry official and three others guilty in an alleged bribery case.
The court sentenced Futoshi Sano, 62, former director-general of the ministry’s Science and Technology Policy Bureau, to two years and six months in prison, suspended for five years, for allegedly receiving bribes related to a ministry support program for private universities.
