  • Tokyo Medical University in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward | KYODO
    Tokyo Medical University in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The Tokyo District Court on Wednesday found a former senior education ministry official and three others guilty in an alleged bribery case.

The court sentenced Futoshi Sano, 62, former director-general of the ministry’s Science and Technology Policy Bureau, to two years and six months in prison, suspended for five years, for allegedly receiving bribes related to a ministry support program for private universities.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,