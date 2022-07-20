  • A meeting on economic security is held at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo on Tuesday. | KYODO
Japan will focus on advanced technology from 20 sectors as part of its efforts to enhance technological development, procurement and leakage prevention, a draft of the basic guidelines for a recently enacted economic security law showed Tuesday.

The 20 sectors include artificial intelligence, hypersonic transport, semiconductors, space, public health and cybersecurity, with the government planning to use a ¥500 billion ($3.6 billion) fund to promote the development of cutting-edge technologies through public-private cooperation.

