Colombo – Three candidates were nominated Tuesday to replace former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and resigned last week after protesters overran his residence.

The winner will take charge of a bankrupt nation that is in talks with the IMF for a bailout, with its 22 million people enduring severe shortages of food, fuel and medicines.

