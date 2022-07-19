The government is taking steps to help child-rearing families acquire housing through subsidies for new homes with high energy efficiency and financial aid for child safety equipment.
After introducing a range of policy steps to assist home purchases, including tax credits for those who take out mortgages, the land ministry plans to expand the lineup of measures to alleviate the financial burden of home acquisition by young married couples who face educational expenses for children.
