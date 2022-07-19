Australia’s natural environment is in a state of rapid decline as climate change, habitat loss and invasive species destroy ecosystems and native animals, according to a damning new report.
The 2021 State of the Environment report released by the government on Tuesday found not a single indicator of Australia’s ecological well-being had improved since 2016, with the number of vulnerable and endangered species increasing by 8%.
