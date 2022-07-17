  • The naginata hoko float leads the parade during Kyoto's Gion Matsuri Festival on Sunday. | KYODO
Kyoto – A procession of decorative yamahoko floats was held in Kyoto’s Gion Matsuri Festival on Sunday, for the first time in three years after a suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-three yamahoko floats paraded on major streets of the city, a highlight of the traditional festival, which is said to be one of the country’s three largest.

