Tokyo reported 17,790 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, up by 8,308 from a week earlier, marking a week-on-week rise for the 30th consecutive days amid a seventh wave of infections.
The daily new cases in the capital also topped 10,000 for sixth straight day while Tokyo reported one death linked to COVID-19. The number of patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria stood at 13, down by one from Saturday, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
