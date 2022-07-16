New South Korean Ambassador to Japan Yun Duk-min arrived at his posting Saturday with a mission to improve bilateral ties that have soured over wartime labor and other issues stemming from Japan’s colonial rule of Korea.
Fluent in Japanese, Yun, 62, is a foreign policy expert who obtained his doctoral degree from Japan’s Keio University. He is expected to coordinate with Japan on behalf of his nation.
