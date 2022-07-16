  • Japanese Communist Party leader Kazuo Shii | POOL / VIA REUTERS
The Japanese Communist Party marked the 100th anniversary of its establishment on Friday, as the party faces a weakening of its organization and is struggling to form a united front with other opposition parties.

“We will overcome any difficulties and promote social change with the joint power of the people,” JCP leader Kazuo Shii told a news conference Thursday.

