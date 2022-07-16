  • The Mitama Matsuri festival at Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine. The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 14,106, compared with 6,746.4 a week before. | AFP-JIJI
    The Mitama Matsuri festival at Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine. The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 14,106, compared with 6,746.4 a week before. | AFP-JIJI

  • STAFF REPORT, JIJI

  • SHARE

Japan logged a record 110,675 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, surpassing the previous high set Feb. 5.

Several prefectures saw record-high case counts as infections continued to surge in major cities across the country.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,