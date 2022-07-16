  • Children swim at the reopened Iwasawa beach in Naraha, Fukushima Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO
    Children swim at the reopened Iwasawa beach in Naraha, Fukushima Prefecture, on Saturday. | KYODO

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

Naraha, Fukushima Pref. – The Iwasawa swimming beach in the town of Naraha, Fukushima Prefecture, reopened Saturday for the first time since it was shut down after the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster.

The beach became the first swimming beach to reopen in areas once covered by evacuation orders issued after the triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,