  • Tetsuya Yamagami, suspected of killing former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is taken to prosecutors in Nara on July 10. | KYODO
Nara – The homemade gun used in the July 8 fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely the same one test-fired by the suspect the day before the attack at a facility linked to the Unification Church, investigative sources said Saturday.

The number of pellet marks and the size of the pellets found at the scene of Abe’s murder in Nara were similar to those found on the premises of a facility linked to the religious group, the sources said.

