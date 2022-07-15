Nara – The suspect in the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said that he had been planning an attack for about 20 years, investigative sources revealed Thursday.
Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, said that he “wanted to deal a blow to the religious organization” against which he had a grudge.
