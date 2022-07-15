  • Tetsuya Yamagami leaves a police station in Nara Prefecture on Sunday to be sent to prosecutors. | KYODO
    Tetsuya Yamagami leaves a police station in Nara Prefecture on Sunday to be sent to prosecutors. | KYODO

  • Jiji, staff report

Nara – The suspect in the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said that he had been planning an attack for about 20 years, investigative sources revealed Thursday.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, said that he “wanted to deal a blow to the religious organization” against which he had a grudge.

