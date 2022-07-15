The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 103,311 on Friday, reaching above 100,000 for the first time since a record high of 104,168 cases was set on Feb. 5., as the country grapples with a seventh wave of infections driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 omicron subvariant.
The nationwide count doubled from a week earlier.
