  • Tokyo's Shibuya district on Thursday | KYODO
    Tokyo's Shibuya district on Thursday | KYODO

  • Jiji, Kyodo, staff report

  • SHARE

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 103,311 on Friday, reaching above 100,000 for the first time since a record high of 104,168 cases was set on Feb. 5., as the country grapples with a seventh wave of infections driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 omicron subvariant.

The nationwide count doubled from a week earlier.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,