  • Protesters surge into the building housing the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday. | ATUL LOKE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Protesters surge into the building housing the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday. | ATUL LOKE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Skyrocketing inflation, a shortage of critical everyday items, political turmoil and an economy nearing complete collapse: Sri Lanka’s list of issues is daunting.

The island nation of 22 million people is going through its worst economic crisis in decades and the political fallout is already being felt in the corridors of power.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,