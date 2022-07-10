  • Protestors demonstration outside the president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was preparing Sunday to finally give up power after he fled from protesters who stormed his home, forcing him to announce his resignation.

The events on Saturday were the culmination of months of anti-government protests fueled by an unprecedented economic crisis that bankrupted the South Asian island nation, and fury over the ruling Rajapaksa clan’s corruption.

