  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the Liberal Democratic Party, speaks during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on Monday. | BLOOMBERG
  Jiji

The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday may have left the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shaken up despite the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s victory in Sunday’s House of Councilors election.

Political watchers are paying attention to how Kishida will deal with the issues of revising the Constitution, which had been Abe’s lifelong goal, and how LDP members close to Abe will be treated in the reshuffle of the Kishida Cabinet and the LDP executive lineup, expected in August.

