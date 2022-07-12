Japanese and foreign dignitaries gathered Tuesday to pay their respects at the funeral service of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down Friday, following a wake with an estimated 2,500 attendees the night before.
Crowds, assembled since morning, lined the streets ahead of the service at Tokyo’s Zojoji Temple. They then looked on as a black hearse carrying Abe’s body, with his wife, Akie, in the passenger seat, headed toward Japan’s political center of Nagatacho — home of the Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters, the parliamentary building and the Prime Minister’s Office — where Abe spent much of his long and eventful career.
