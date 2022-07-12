  • A vehicle carrying the body of the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning in an Upper House election, leaves after his funeral at Zojoji temple in Tokyo on Tuesday. | REUTERS
Japanese and foreign dignitaries gathered Tuesday to pay their respects at the funeral service of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down Friday, following a wake with an estimated 2,500 attendees the night before.

Crowds, assembled since morning, lined the streets ahead of the service at Tokyo’s Zojoji Temple. They then looked on as a black hearse carrying Abe’s body, with his wife, Akie, in the passenger seat, headed toward Japan’s political center of Nagatacho — home of the Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters, the parliamentary building and the Prime Minister’s Office — where Abe spent much of his long and eventful career.

