    Four police officers hold down Tetsuya Yamagami in Nara on Friday after he allegedly shot former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. | KYODO

The National Police Agency (NPA) will look for flaws in security for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after he was shot to death while giving a speech on the campaign trail Friday.

The investigation comes as the NPA seriously considers how police officers and other armed security personnel guarding Abe could not prevent the shooting.

