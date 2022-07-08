  • Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington in February 2017. | KYODO
The following is a chronology of major events related to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot by a gunman on Friday in western Japan.

Sept. 21, 1954: Born in Tokyo.

