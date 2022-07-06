  • Kazuhisa Shimada makes a farewell address to senior Defense Ministry officials at the ministry Friday after leaving the post of vice minister. | KYODO
  • Jiji

A recent appointment to the Defense Ministry has fueled speculation that a political skirmish may be simmering over increased defense spending by Japan, proposed in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The government has appointed Atsuo Suzuki, who had previously served as commissioner of the Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency under the Defense Ministry, as vice minister, replacing former Vice Minister Kazuhisa Shimada.

