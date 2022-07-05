A tropical storm made landfall near Sasebo in southwestern Nagasaki Prefecture on Tuesday morning, with the weather agency warning of landslides, high waves and flooding in low-lying areas around rivers.
Tropical Storm Aere was moving slowly eastward toward the western and central parts of the Japanese archipelago and is expected to become an extratropical low-pressure system in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Meteorological Agency.
