    Waves hit the coast of Ichikikushikino, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Monday evening. Tropical Storm Aere made landfall near Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Tuesday morning, with the weather agency warning of landslides, high waves and flooding in low-lying areas around rivers. | KYODO

A tropical storm made landfall near Sasebo in southwestern Nagasaki Prefecture on Tuesday morning, with the weather agency warning of landslides, high waves and flooding in low-lying areas around rivers.

Tropical Storm Aere was moving slowly eastward toward the western and central parts of the Japanese archipelago and is expected to become an extratropical low-pressure system in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the Meteorological Agency.

