  • A resident pushes a wheelchair while holding a Chinese flag at Heyuejia, a care home for the elderly in Beijing, in May 2021. | REUTERS
    A resident pushes a wheelchair while holding a Chinese flag at Heyuejia, a care home for the elderly in Beijing, in May 2021. | REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

There’s been one consistent silver lining to COVID-19 outbreaks: they trigger a surge in vaccinations that provide protection against severe infections in the future. China’s elderly are an exception.

Take Shanghai. After the financial hub emerged from a bruising two-month lockdown and vaccination clinics reopened, the number of fully immunized people aged 60 or above increased just 1 percentage point to 63% in mid-June, despite hundreds of deaths.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,