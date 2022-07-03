  • A man walks next a mural about the defense of the deep ocean by Portuguese visual artist Goncalo Mar, in Lisbon on July 1, 2022. | AFP-JIJI
    A man walks next a mural about the defense of the deep ocean by Portuguese visual artist Goncalo Mar, in Lisbon on July 1, 2022. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

A handful of small nations in the South Pacific launched an uphill battle last week against the deep-sea mining of unattached, fist-sized rocks rich in rare-earth metals.

The stakes are potentially enormous.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , ,