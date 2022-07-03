The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is seen to be on track to win over 60 seats in the July 10 election for the House of Councilors, the upper chamber of the country’s parliament, up from its 55 contested seats, a Jiji Press survey showed.
As Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the LDP, is also believed to be faring well, the ruling bloc is almost certain to reach the majority of 125 seats, including uncontested seats, in the 248-member chamber, where half of all seats are contested every three years.
