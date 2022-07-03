  • Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi talks to voters in Nagoya on Thursday. | KYODO
    Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi talks to voters in Nagoya on Thursday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

The debate on Japan’s consumption tax is heating up in campaigning for the July 10 House of Councilors election, with all major opposition parties calling for cutting or abolishing the tax and the ruling bloc vowing to maintain it.

The opposition parties are seeking to lower the consumption tax as a measure to deal with soaring prices, regarded as one of most important issues in the election for the upper chamber of parliament.

