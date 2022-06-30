Okuma, Fukushima Pref. – Japan lifted an evacuation order Thursday morning for a part of Okuma, a town in Fukushima Prefecture, that had been in place since the March 2011 nuclear accident.
The removal of the evacuation order was the first for a difficult-to-return zone in the municipalities that host Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant, which suffered a triple reactor meltdown after a massive earthquake and tsunami.
