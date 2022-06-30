  • Rappler co-founder Maria Ressa speaks during an event in New York in 2019. | REUTERS
    Rappler co-founder Maria Ressa speaks during an event in New York in 2019. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa’s news company Rappler is continuing to work “as usual,” the Nobel Peace Prize winner said on Wednesday, after it was ordered to shut down by authorities ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte’s last day in office.

Ressa has been a vocal critic of Duterte and the deadly drug war he launched in 2016, triggering what media advocates say is a grinding series of criminal charges, probes and online attacks against her and Rappler.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,