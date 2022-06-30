  • A median of 79% of people in a recent survey said China’s human rights policies posed a serious problem, and some 45% said they had no confidence in President Xi Jinping. | BLOOMBERG
    A median of 79% of people in a recent survey said China’s human rights policies posed a serious problem, and some 45% said they had no confidence in President Xi Jinping. | BLOOMBERG

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Negative views of China remain near an all-time high in many of the 19 countries recently surveyed by Pew Research Center, largely due to its record on human rights.

A median of 68% of people recently surveyed said they had an unfavorable view of the nation, Pew said in a statement dated Wednesday. Perceptions of China were the worst in the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Australia and Sweden, where at least four-fifths of respondents expressed negative perceptions.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,