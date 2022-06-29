  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (center), NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (left) and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto leave after signing a document during a NATO summit in Madrid on Tuesday. | REUTERS
NATO ally Turkey lifted its veto over Finland and Sweden’s bid to join the Western alliance on Tuesday after the three nations agreed to protect each other’s security, ending a weekslong drama that tested allied unity against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The breakthrough came after four hours of talks just before a NATO summit began in Madrid, averting an embarrassing impasse at the gathering of 30 leaders that aims to show resolve against Russia, now seen by the U.S.-led alliance as a direct security threat rather than a possible adversary.

