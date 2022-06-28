Tokyo’s power crunch showed signs of easing on Tuesday, while Japan’s government renewed a call for residents to conserve electricity as more hot weather is expected this week.
Even though electricity supply in the capital isn’t expected to be as tight as Monday, the country’s government extended an advisory for Tokyo that calls for households and businesses to curb consumption. Temperatures aren’t forecast to be as hot as the previous day, providing relief for utilities.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.