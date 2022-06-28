  • A cooling mist set up in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district on Monday | KYODO
Tokyo’s power crunch showed signs of easing on Tuesday, while Japan’s government renewed a call for residents to conserve electricity as more hot weather is expected this week.

Even though electricity supply in the capital isn’t expected to be as tight as Monday, the country’s government extended an advisory for Tokyo that calls for households and businesses to curb consumption. Temperatures aren’t forecast to be as hot as the previous day, providing relief for utilities.

