Japan’s health ministry presented a draft plan on Monday to recommend companies to disclose their policies on whether they allow employees to have side jobs and the conditions for giving them permission.
A draft revision to the ministry’s guidelines for the promotion of side jobs was shown to a subcommittee of the Labor Policy Council, which advises the health minister.
