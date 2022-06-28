  • The health ministry plans to recommend that companies disclose their policies on whether they allow their employees to have side jobs and the conditions for giving them permission. | GETTY IMAGES
Japan’s health ministry presented a draft plan on Monday to recommend companies to disclose their policies on whether they allow employees to have side jobs and the conditions for giving them permission.

A draft revision to the ministry’s guidelines for the promotion of side jobs was shown to a subcommittee of the Labor Policy Council, which advises the health minister.

