  Voters listen to speeches near Kichijoji Station in Tokyo on Saturday as candidates campaign for the Upper House election in July.
  • Jiji

Roughly two years after Japan's first COVID-19 outbreak, both ruling and opposition parties are campaigning for the July 10 Upper House election on measures to reopen the economy and prepare for a possible new pandemic.

This political shift in focus from fighting the current pandemic comes as infections have dipped to relatively low levels and the COVID-19 situation appears to be under control.

