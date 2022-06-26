Roughly two years after Japan's first COVID-19 outbreak, both ruling and opposition parties are campaigning for the July 10 Upper House election on measures to reopen the economy and prepare for a possible new pandemic.
This political shift in focus from fighting the current pandemic comes as infections have dipped to relatively low levels and the COVID-19 situation appears to be under control.
