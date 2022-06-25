  • U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi leads the House of Representatives in passing the first major gun safety regulations in almost 30 years, on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday. | REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI

Washington – U.S. lawmakers broke a decadeslong stalemate on firearms control Friday, passing the first major safety regulations in almost 30 years, less than 24 hours after the Supreme Court bolstered the right to bear arms.

Gun regulation is a touchstone issue for both conservatives and liberals in the United States that has consumed national politics amid multiple mass shootings in recent years.

