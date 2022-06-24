  • A customer inside a greengrocer in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture, last week. Daiwa Securities says that households are becoming 'more budget-minded,' based on its so-called luxury index. | BLOOMBERG
    A customer inside a greengrocer in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture, last week. Daiwa Securities says that households are becoming “more budget-minded,” based on its so-called luxury index. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

As consumers in Japan have increasingly noticed price rises for their bills and favorite goods over the past few months, the issue of inflation has crept up the political agenda and put pressure on the government. But one organization does not seem to be expressing quite the same level of worry — the Bank of Japan.

Hit by soaring import costs, more companies are set to raise prices in the coming months, while there is no sign of commodity prices calming down and the yen’s value has continued to decline, adding to inflationary pressure.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,