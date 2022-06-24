Japan’s annual core consumer inflation topped the central bank’s target for a second straight month in May, data showed Friday, highlighting the intensifying pressure on the country’s fragile economy from soaring global raw material costs.
The data challenges the Bank of Japan’s view that the recent rise in prices is temporary and does not warrant withdrawing monetary stimulus.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.