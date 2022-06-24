  • The nationwide core consumer price index rose 2.1% in May from a year earlier, staying above the Bank of Japan's 2% target for a second straight month. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s annual core consumer inflation topped the central bank’s target for a second straight month in May, data showed Friday, highlighting the intensifying pressure on the country’s fragile economy from soaring global raw material costs.

The data challenges the Bank of Japan’s view that the recent rise in prices is temporary and does not warrant withdrawing monetary stimulus.

