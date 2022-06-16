  • The European Securities and Markets Authority's headquarters in Paris. Three draft sets of ESG disclosure rules are currently out for public consultation from the EU, the U.S. SEC, and a new G20-backed IISSB. | BLOOMBERG
    The European Securities and Markets Authority's headquarters in Paris. Three draft sets of ESG disclosure rules are currently out for public consultation from the EU, the U.S. SEC, and a new G20-backed IISSB. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Three competing plans to curb companies from exaggerating their green credentials could lead to more frustration and costs for businesses, especially starting next year.

Over $3 trillion has flowed into investments specifically touting their environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials reported under scores of voluntary disclosures, stoking regulatory concerns about “greenwashing.”

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,