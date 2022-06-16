  • Radio enthusiast Robin Hsu monitors flight traffic in air space southwest of Taiwan, at a cafe in Pingtung, Taiwan, on May 3. | REUTERS
SYUHAI, Taiwan – Shortly after dawn on a southern Taiwanese beach, Robin Hsu’s iPhone pings with the first radio message of the day from Taiwan’s Air Force as it warns away Chinese aircraft.

“Attention!” a voice says on the radio, speaking in Mandarin to a Chinese military plane flying at an altitude of 3,500 meters. “You have entered our southwestern air defense identification zone and are jeopardizing aviation safety. Turn around and leave immediately.”

