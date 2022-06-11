  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida leaves after delivering the keynote address of the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering attending the upcoming review conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons slated to be held in New York in August, a government source has said.

If Kishida joins the conference, he will become the first Japanese leader ever to do so. He is planning to deliver a speech early in the month as the gathering runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 26, the source said Friday.

