Japan opened its borders to inbound travelers on guided tours Friday, with tourism minister Tetsuo Saito saying that tourists will begin arriving in the country as early as next week. But with so many arrangements required to meet government guidelines released earlier this week, it will take time before Japanese airports swarm with overseas travelers again.
Before the influx begins, Japan’s travel agencies poring over the nitty-gritty details to make sure all mandatory changes to their tours are in compliance with the new guidelines.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.