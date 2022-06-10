  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also head of the Liberal Democratic Party, addresses a General Council meeting at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday. | KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also head of the Liberal Democratic Party, addresses a General Council meeting at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday. | KYODO

  Jiji

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday adopted election pledges including drastic strengthening of the country’s defense posture and its possession of counterattack capabilities.

The manifesto for the House of Councilors election this summer, approved at an LDP General Council meeting, takes into account the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and North Korea’s missile tests.

